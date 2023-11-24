Wyld is launching a new sleep gummy, Boysenberry 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN indica-enhanced, across the country.

The boysenberry gummy is Wyld's first to include three cannabinoids—THC, CBD, and CBN—as well as botanical terpenes. The sedating effects of CBN and the relaxing effects of CBD, in combination with THC, alongside the terpenes found in Indica strains, may provide greater restorative relaxation than THC alone.

This addition to Wyld's sleep collection joins its Elderberry 2:1 THC:CBN gummy.

"This new gummy is exciting for us," said Ben Gaines, vice president of marketing. "It's our first 'triple-play' with three cannabinoids and crafted for a restful and restorative experience. We know consumers are looking for cannabis products to make their lives better – and better sleep can do that."

The boysenberry gummy brings Wyld’s total number of flavors to 13. Like all of Wyld's products, the newest addition is made with real fruit, high-quality ingredients, and consistent dosing for a reliable consumer experience.

This introduction follows Wyld's launch of its Sour Tangerine hybrid-enhanced gummy and its expansion into Missouri.