IT'SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America, announced at a ceremonial check presentation that it has raised over $1.12 million for Make-A-Wish through IT’SUGAR’s Charity Lollipop Program.

IT'SUGAR began selling its rainbow star-shaped Wish Pops in 2019 with the goal of reaching $1 million in donations. The Wish Pops are part of the company's Charity Lollipop Program, which contributes a portion of the proceeds from lollipop sales. IT'SUGAR has donated more than $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations nationally through its Charity Lollipop Program.

IT'SUGAR has become one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, with over 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Each store embodies the essence of the brand, showcasing an array of sweets, whimsical merchandise, and engaging candy experiences. IT’SUGAR stores feature over 100 candy brands and some specialty candy-branded shops, including Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Mr. Owl, M&M'S, and more. The stores also boasts sections dedicated to vintage and global confections, TikTok-inspired goodies, and much more, providing fun for candy lovers of all ages.

Related: VIDEO: Talking 'sugartainment' with IT'SUGAR Founder Jeff Rubin