Silver Hills, producer of wholesome, plant-based, non-GMO products that inspire healthier living through healthier choices, has announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, The Oven Door. With both online grocery shopping and consumer preference for healthier products accelerated dramatically in the past year, the site will give even more consumers the opportunity to enjoy the on-trend products from Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, Little Northern Bakehouse, One Degree Organic Foods, and the recently-launched Carbonaut, all delivered right to their homes.

Consumers have looked to the convenience of online grocery shopping for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a seismic shift, with online grocery spending increasing 133 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to 1010 Data's State of Grocery Report. Mintel predicts that online grocery will continue to experience steady, long-term growth, forecasted to reach $137.6 billion in total U.S. online sales by 2025. More than ever, consumers appreciate the at-home convenience, flexibility, and increased assortment of products that online shopping can offer.

"The Oven Door will meet consumers where they are, delivering the nutritious bread, cereal, granola and other pantry staples they love from our suite of brands," said Danny Houghton, chief customer officer at Silver Hills. "The new platform will also help us expand our reach and bring our products, from sprouted to gluten-free to keto-friendly, within reach for more consumers across the United States, and eventually, Canada."

The Oven Door (theovendoor.co) offers select products from Silver Hill's family of brands, including Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery sprouted bread, Little Northern Bakehouse gluten-free bread, One Degree Organics oats, granolas and cereals, and Carbonaut low-carb breads. All products on The Oven Door are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, and third-party verified glyphosate-free.

The Oven Door currently ships to all residential and commercial addresses in the contiguous U.S., with plans to offer delivery throughout Canada soon.

To learn more about Silver Hills and its mission to produce wholesome plant-based, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices, visit silverhills.com.