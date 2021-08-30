Solely, the reimagined organic fruit jerky and dried fruit and vegetable brand known for its snacks with simple ingredients, is continuing its growth in 2021 by expanding its distribution to over 18,000 points of distribution, at retailers in various channels, such as CVS, Sprouts, Costco, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Wegmans, Market Basket, Speedway, Hudson News, and many more. Solely has also launched a brand new e-commerce site where consumers can now purchase over 25 different SKUs from the brand.

Since Solely’s launch in 2017, distribution has experienced triple-digit year-on-year growth, with category-leading sales velocities. Distribution gains have been secured across a variety of classes of trade, including specialty/natural, grocery, convenience, foodservice, warehouse clubs, and travel retail. Sprouts Farmers Market, one of Solely’s newest retail partners, is carrying its popular pantry staple Organic Spaghetti Squash and the Organic Fruit Jerky line chain wide. In the convenience channel, its mango, pineapple, and banana-cacao Organic Fruit Jerky SKUs are carried at 285 Speedway locations and the company’s specialty Organic Dried Fruit is carried in over 7,200 CVS stores. In travel retail, Solely will be reaching an entirely new group of consumers that are looking for healthy on-the-go options. The company’s Organic Fruit Jerky and popular Organic Dried Fruit SKUs will be found in 500 Hudson News stores and 300+ Paradies Lagardere stores at major airports nationwide.

“This is an exciting time for Solely. The market has validated our hypothesis that consumers are looking for delicious, convenient and affordable ways of consuming organic, plant-based products while on the go. They’ve also voted with their wallets to support companies like Solely, which are good environmental stewards and that espouse full transparency in their supply chains and product labeling practices. Finally, they have indicated that they want food products with clean labels and as few ingredients as possible,” said Simon Sacal, Solely's CEO. “We are confident that we will continue seeing very robust growth for years to come at a growing number of retail chains across the spectrum.”

Solely has also more than tripled the direct-to-consumer online business, bringing the goodness of organic produce to more and more people and expanding its product assortment from an initial few organic fruit jerkies to now over 25 products in categories as diverse as snacking, entrees, and now candy alternatives, which fill an important need for those consumers seeking delicious, healthy, and convenient plant-based foods, at an affordable price.

For more information on Solely to now purchase online via its new e-commerce platform, please visit www.solely.com.



