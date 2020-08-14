DFA Ingredient Solutions, a division of Dairy Farmers of America, has announced the launch of an e-commerce store that will enable food manufacturers to order smaller quantities of its award-winning, high-quality dairy ingredients.

The new platform will initially feature dairy-based ingredients, including DairiConcepts seasoning blends, specialty powders and concentrated pastes. Previously only available in larger quantities, food manufacturers can now purchase as little as 50-lb. bags of specialty powders and seasoning blends, and a 45-lb. box of the concentrated pastes.

“We receive many requests from small food manufacturers for specialty ingredients that deliver flavor and texture benefits associated with dairy into their products,” says Carol Willenbring, vice president, marketing and R&D for Ingredient Solutions. “Our response to these inquiries was to develop an online experience to give these companies access to the same, highly-rated dairy ingredients that leading brands and larger food manufacturers have come to expect from us.”

Easy account set-up and delivery

Setting up an account with DFA Ingredient Solutions is easy. Simply visit dairiconcepts.com/shop, where users will verify their business and create an account. Once verified, products are available for purchase with a credit card. Preferred shipping methods are available, including overnight, 2-day and standard ground.

DFA Ingredients Solutions provides innovative dairy taste and flavor solutions that nourish people around the world, all powered by a sustainable supply of milk from DFA’s unbeatable network of family farm-owners. To learn more about the variety of products and services DFA Ingredient Solutions offers, visit www.dairiconcepts.com/shop.