Justin’s has introduced its latest innovation, Chocolate Candy Pieces, a clean swap for a nostalgic favorite. With this innovation, the brand has expanded its portfolio of organic chocolate treats beyond its nut butter cups, offering consumers a variety of nutty chocolate formats that not only taste great, but are made with ingredients that they can feel good about, too. These treats are USDA certified organic, use Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa, are Non-GMO Project Verified and are available in two varieties, Dark Chocolate Peanut and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter.

According to Hartman Group’s 2023 Health and Wellness Report, there has been a growing desire for permissible indulgences with 50% of consumers considering indulgent foods an important part of a balanced life. Additionally, 30% of households with kids are purchasing cleaner versions of classic chocolate candies. When it comes to nut based chocolate candy pieces, organic options have not yet been available, making Justin’s the first to offer a USDA certified organic option in the category with this launch.

“At Justin’s, we’re committed to crafting real-food products that offer a moment of deserved indulgence,” said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin’s. “We are thrilled to bring these delicious Peanut and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces to our fans, expanding beyond nut butter cups and into another beloved nostalgic treat. Fans can eat these nutty, chocolatey and crunchy treats by the handful while feeling good that they’re made with the same high standards as our Nut Butter Cups, offering high-quality ingredients that are USDA organic certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and use Rainforest Alliance cocoa.”

Justin’s Chocolate Candy Pieces are made with ingredients consumers can recognize, including coloring from fruits and veggies instead of synthetic dyes and contain no stevia or artificial sweeteners. The Dark Chocolate Peanut Candy Pieces are a balance between roasted peanuts and dark chocolate with a crunchy candy shell. The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pieces are made with Justin’s very own peanut butter, providing a new way for fans to enjoy the brand’s one-of-a-kind grind. Justin’s Chocolate Candy Pieces are available in both shareable (4.5-oz., SRP: $6.49) and single-serve (1.5-oz., SRP: $2.29) pouches to accommodate cravings whenever they may arise.

To help generate awareness for the launch, Justin’s is working with its retail partners on a variety of sampling and promotional programs. Additionally, the brand is building consumer excitement through an integrated digital campaign that celebrates the taste, mindfully-sourced ingredients, and versatility of the Peanut and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces. Fans can even get their piece of this new innovation by entering an "Outdoor Play to Aprés" social giveaway on the brand’s Instagram from February 5 - 26, featuring coveted products from fjällräven, Klean Kanteen, and Turtle Fur.

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces will be available at Whole Foods Markets, Amazon, The Fresh Market, and at register at Stop & Shop starting later this month, with additional national distribution on the horizon.

