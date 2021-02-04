Company: GoodSam
Website: https://goodsamfoods.com/
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $6.99
Product Snapshot: GoodSam recently launched three new products: Candy Coated Almonds, Candy Coated Peanuts, and Candy Coated Cashews
GoodSam has created the first-ever Keto chocolate candy-coated candies. Organic chocolate from the Central Andes of Colombia, and Allulose + Isomalt, perfectly paired to sweeten and candy coat, you will never go back to the sugar-sweetened stuff. The first chocolate candy-coated products to combine regenerative farm practices, sugar-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Direct Trade, these chocolate candy-coated treats are as good for farmers and the planet as they are for you.
Product attributes:
- Regeneratively-farmed ingredients
- Made with organic ingredients
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Direct trade
- Keto
- Sugar-free
- Sweetened only with allulose/isomalt only (no fillers or additional sweetener "helpers")
- 3-4 net carbs per serving, depending on the product