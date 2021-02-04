Company: GoodSam

Website: https://goodsamfoods.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: GoodSam recently launched three new products: Candy Coated Almonds, Candy Coated Peanuts, and Candy Coated Cashews

GoodSam has created the first-ever Keto chocolate candy-coated candies. Organic chocolate from the Central Andes of Colombia, and Allulose + Isomalt, perfectly paired to sweeten and candy coat, you will never go back to the sugar-sweetened stuff. The first chocolate candy-coated products to combine regenerative farm practices, sugar-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Direct Trade, these chocolate candy-coated treats are as good for farmers and the planet as they are for you.

Product attributes: