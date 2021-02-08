Company: Hunch Snacks

Website: https://hunchsnacks.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Hunch Snacks, a natural snacks start-up, is ready to break off a piece of the confectionary category with a better-for-you snack indulgence for today's consumer. Introducing a fresh take on an iconic treat, Hunch launched a line of Organic Dark Chocolate Bites in four flavors: Peanut Butter, Almond, Hazelnut and Chocolate. Each crispy, creamy bite is certified organic, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free and is free from artificial colors and flavors.

"As consumers, we've come to taste the difference between high-quality, better for you snacks and what we fondly munched on as kids," said Yael Hazum, CMO at Hunch. "Chocolate lovers now know there is absolutely no need to compromise since the most delicious snacks are made from the best ingredients. We are thrilled to bring the first organic and gluten-free dark chocolate wafers to market for consumers who seek yummy goodness in every bite."

Whether as a snack just for you, or to share with friends and family, these high-quality bites are made from ingredients you can feel good about enjoying. Hunch Organic Dark Chocolate Bites are naturally delicious and each light, crispy wafer is covered in an irresistible silky, dark chocolate made with 60% cocoa solids. Packaged in beautiful, brightly colored 3.5oz resealable pouches, they are perfect for any snack pantry.

Shoppers are far more discerning when it comes to what they eat during the current pandemic, but are still enthusiastically embracing sweets and treats, turning to comforting foods that bring joy and pleasure, according to a June 2020 Packaged Facts research report.

Hunch Organic Dark Chocolate Bites are available nationally at natural and conventional grocery retailers or on Amazon.com.