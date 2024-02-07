California-based Dr. Norm’s has debuted two additions to its MAX line.

Dr. Norm’s Solventless MAX Gummies provides a 100 mg dose of solventless concentrate in a portable, compact delivery system. Available in two unique flavors—Key Lime High and Wicked Watermelon—the package comes with a dosage diagram and a single gummy scored to delineate 10 mg THC per serving.

The first batch of Key Lime High gummies includes Blue Dream solventless hash, a sativa-dominant strain, and Wicked Watermelon includes Gelato solventless hash, an indica-dominant strain, with strain-specifications for each run denoted on the packaging.

The Dr. Norm’s MAX line serves customers seeking a 100 mg dose while remaining conscious of calorie and sugar intake.

“Although the customers that tend to consume higher doses of edibles in a single setting are often patients seeking potent relief, they can also be recreational consumers with an affinity for the newest, purest products on the market,” said Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm’s co-founder.

Dr. Norm’s MAX line also includes high-dose single-serving cookies, available in Cookies & Cream Nano, Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Gluten-Free Snickerdoodle.

“We saw a huge demand for our high potency MAX Cookie line and want to provide a wide range of consumers with connoisseur-level edibles at accessible price points,” said Jeff Koz, Dr. Norm’s co-founder. “The adaptation of the MAX gummy supports a custom, dose-controlled experience.”

Dr. Norm’s Solventless MAX Gummies can be found at partnering dispensaries including Catalyst, March & Ash, Premiere Group, OutCo and many more locations throughout California. Additional stores and expanded product offerings coming all through the year.