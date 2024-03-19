Dr. Norm’s is debuting its Solventless Hash Peanut Butter Cup Brownie in California in collaboration with Punch Edibles & Extracts.

The Dr. Norm’s Solventless Hash Peanut Butter Cup Brownie contains single-source hash from Punch’s state-of-the-art processing facility, making it the first solventless hash-infused brownie on the California market. Handmade in small batches, the brownies are loaded with chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and peanut butter cups.

The 100 mg bar also comes with a portioning guide, explaining how to cut the brownie into 10 separate 10 mg pieces.

“We are proud to partner with a beloved legacy brand like Punch Edibles & Extracts and to provide consumers with a superior-tasting edible,” said Dr. Norm’s Co-Founder Roberta Wilson. “It is empowering to work with a fellow female founder to bring a new product to life, especially during Women’s History Month.”

Punch Edibles & Extracts is a self-funded multistate operator with products in California, Oklahoma and New York, spearheaded by co-founder and CFO Samantha Czubiak. “Punch strongly believes in the quality of Dr. Norm’s products, and both of our brands prioritize delivering high-quality cannabis in delicious, convenient edible vehicles. Adding Punch’s premium solventless hash to Dr. Norm’s new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie adds flavor and experience dimensions that are currently overlooked in the baked good edible landscape.”

The Dr. Norm’s Solventless Peanut Butter Cup Brownie is Dr. Norm’s third brownie offering, joining its Vegan Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Salted Caramel Blondie. The product is available at partnering dispensaries including Purple Lotus, Nug, Cake House Wildomar, Culture Cannabis Club, Captain Jacks, The Ganjery, Haze Dispensary, Leaf Thousand Oaks, and Safeport Oxnard, among others.