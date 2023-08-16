CandyRific is rolling out a line of Mini Backpacks, beginning in October, for Every Day, as well as Valentine’s Day and Easter 2024, in both licensed and non-licensed selections. Two packs of Disney assortments with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Sweet Squad, Sports, and holiday varieties will start shipping in October 2023 into 2024. Also available are special themed designs for Valentine’s Day and Easter offerings.

The new Mini Backpacks are available with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The perfect size at approximately 2” x 3” x 4”, they hold candy, keys, and other small treasures. They come with different designs on either side and have a metal keyring and clip. The suggested retail price is $3.99.