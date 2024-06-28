Retail Confectioners International (RCI), a trade association serving the chocolate and confectionery industry, recently awarded the 2024 Henry J. Bornhofft Memorial Award at its Annual Convention & Industry Expo. This year's honored recipient was Tim Burke of Burke Candy & Ingredients.

Tim Burke has dedicated nearly 55 years to the confectionery industry, leaving an indelible mark on his business and the RCI organization. His involvement in the candy industry began at the age of 12. During summer breaks, Burke spent time working for his father, eager to immerse himself in every aspect of the operation. After graduating from Western Illinois University with a degree in marketing, he joined the family business full time in 1978.

As the owner and chief executive officer at Burke Candy & Ingredients, Burke is responsible for the overall strategy, direction, and day-to-day operations of the company, encompassing sales, customer service, marketing, and strategic planning. Widely recognized for his customer-centric approach and ability to build enduring relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees, Burke was described as having “natural talent for connecting with people and a genuine love for candy.”

Under his leadership, Burke Candy & Ingredients has grown into a thriving enterprise, known for its high-quality products, customer service, and innovative approach to candy making. His journey in the confectionery industry is an inspiring example of how one can turn a childhood dream into a lifelong career of success and fulfillment, says RCI.

“I am truly honored to receive the Henry J. Bornhofft Award and am deeply grateful to be recognized among such distinguished past recipients,” Burke states. “Burke Candy & Ingredients has proudly served the candy industry since 1929, and this recognition affirms our commitment to quality and innovation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Retail Confectioners International for this recognition. This accolade inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of quality and innovation in our industry, upholding the high standards and traditions of excellence in confectionery.”

Burke is an active, contributing member of RCI, having served on the board of directors and several committees. Due to his dedication to RCI and the industry, the board of directors felt he was the best choice for this honor. "Tim is an incredible supporter of this association and the confectionery industry as a whole,” states RCI Executive Director Angie Burlison. “His loyalty and commitment is commendable, and we were privileged to present him with this award recognizing his contributions.”

The Henry J. Bornhofft Memorial Award was established by the RCI Board of Directors in 1985. Each year a member of the confectionery industry is selected to receive the Henry J. Bornhofft Memorial Award and recognized during RCI’s annual convention. The recipient is a stand-out supplier member, who has exhibited many years of outstanding leadership, loyalty, friendship and has made significant contributions to the confectionery industry.

