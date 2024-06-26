Retail Confectioners International (RCI) announced three finalists and one winner of the inaugural Grand Confection Award, a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship in the confectionery industry.

During RCI’s Annual Convention & Industry Expo in Buffalo, New York, a panel of judges anonymously taste-tested 30 entries from candy makers across the U.S. and Canada based on an excellence criteria. This year’s panel of judges included Rebecca Craig of Marie’s Candies, Randy Hofberger of R&D Candy Consultants, Mike Koch (retired from Morley Candy Makers/Sanders), and Jeffery Smith of Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

After careful deliberation and evaluation, the following finalists were selected:

Sea Salt Caramel by Bomboy’s Home Made Candy, Havre de Grace, MD

Sea Salt Caramel by Fascia’s Chocolates, Waterbury, CT

Caramel-Nougat Fratello by Romolo Chocolates, Erie, PA

Chocolates by Tina Marie was awarded the 2024 Grand Confection for its Caramel Macchiato with Espresso Sea Salt, featuring caramel enhanced with instant espresso coffee, dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with espresso salt.

“As a trade association for retail confectioners, RCI believes in celebrating the art and science of crafting delicious confections and this award does just that,” shares RCI Executive Director Angie Burlison. “We are thrilled to introduce the Grand Confection Award as new platform for our members to gain the recognition they deserve for their craft.”

All 30 participants had the opportunity to highlight their submitted pieces, which were on display during RCI’s Annual Convention & Industry Expo and published in a special feature of RCI’s Convention Magazine. Download a complete list of participants and their entries.

Highlighting caramel as the Confection of the Year, RCI will continue to provide content and education focused on all things caramel. Including RCI’s Fall Regional Conference September 16-18 in the Baltimore area, which will also highlight caramel-related education, with registration being open soon.

