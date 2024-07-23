Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently caught up with Matt Cameron, director, national accounts, CandyRific, to talk about the company's recent Haribo partnership, and what products consumers should expect to see on shelves.

CandyRific's licensing agreement with Haribo will allow it to make Haribo-branded novelty candy. The new licensing agreement kicks off with four novelty candy items: Haribo Bear Candy Fans, Haribo Candy Cases, Haribo Mini Backpacks, and Haribo Assorted Fan Display Panels.

View the video above, or click here.

