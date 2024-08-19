CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS SkinnyDipped Val Griffith, founder/head of innovation, chats about the brand's origins, plans for innovation, and partnership impacts. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Val Griffith, founder/head of innovation, SkinnyDipped, chats with us about the brand's origins, the ways that it innovates, its partnerships, and upcoming products.

In March, the brand completely renovated its existing packaging. The refreshed logo takes inspiration from the spirit of "skinnydipping," featuring water references like the wave within the title text and bolder flavor cues. The updated design also reinforces SkinnyDipped’s usage of premium ingredients on the front-of-pack through its earned certifications, such as Fairtrade, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The brand is also debuting a new, informed tagline, "Snack with No Strings Attached."

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related: SkinnyDipped gets a face lift with all-new packaging