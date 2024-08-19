SkinnyDipped is adding a Salty + Sweet offering for the first time ever.

Salty + Sweet is available in three flavors—Vanilla Crunch Almonds, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Cinnamon Crunch Cashews—and is available on Amazon and select retailers starting August 19.

"My mom and I often debate whether we’re more “salty” or “sweet” when it comes to snacking, then we figured—why not be both,” says Breezy Griffith, CEO and founder of SkinnyDipped. “Salty + Sweet is the perfect answer to your cravings. A healthy snack where a little sweet meets a salt kissed kick without the sugar hangover."

SkinnyDipped’s entry into the Salty + Sweet category delivers on nut-forward offerings, something the brand’s audience has been craving. This line keeps with SkinnyDipped’s commitment to healthier snacks, too, with lower-sugar input and a hit of protein, packed with flavor thanks to SkinnyDipped’s expert in-house tastemaker, Val Griffith (chief innovation officer and “mama nut”)

Arriving on the heels of its sleek rebrand, SkinnyDipped’s Salty + Sweet packaging is also made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastic. A nutty, balanced blend of snacking almonds and cashews, see below for more on each flavor:

Maple Crunch Almonds: Sweet like your favorite maple glazed doughnut on a fall day, yet crunchy with a hit of sea salt.

Vanilla Crunch Almonds: Glazed like a vanilla wafer yet balanced with sea salt for a crunch.

Cinnamon Crunch Cashews: Crunchy + cinnamon blasted like your favorite childhood cereal, this snack always stays crunchy.

Cinnamon Crunch Cashews, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Vanilla Crunch Almonds retail for $6.49 per 4-oz. pouch. The entire Salty + Sweet line can be purchased on Amazon and at select retailers. All SkinnyDipped products are made with no artificial colors or flavors, are naturally and lightly sweetened, Kosher certified, Non-GMO, and are gluten-free. Almond-based products are always made with Bee-Friendly almonds.

