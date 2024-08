Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently was able to chat with Liz Smiley, brand manager, Brach's (Ferrara), to talk about hard candy trends, including current and possible future consumer trends.

Smiley talks about Brach's holiday lines but also its "everyday" lines, including a few intriguing LTOs.

View the video above, or click here.

Related: Brach's debuts Easter Brunch Jelly Beans