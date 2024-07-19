The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 Best Chocolate Bars competition, as well as the Top Vegan Chocolate winners.

Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Best Chocolate Bar top-ranked award winners include:

Panache Chocolatier Derby Bourbon Chocolate Bar

Amano Artisan Chocolate Cuyagua

Amano Artisan Chocolate Raspberry Rose

Stella’s Confectionery Irish Crème Caramel

Panache Chocolatier Jalapeno Pistachio

Amano Artisan Chocolate Dos Rio, Dominican Republic

Stella’s Confectionery Caramel Noir

Rainy Day Chocolate 72% Tanzanian Chocolate Bar

Panache Chocolatier Tigris Thai Chocolate Bar

Grupo CIMA Dorado Chocopunto by Mabel 78% Dark Chocolate

Delysia Chocolatier Hazelnut Orange Blossom Dark Chocolate Bar

Delysia Chocolatier Smoked Butterscotch Latte Gold Chocolate Bar

Grupo CIMA Dorado Chocopunto by Mabel 70% with walnuts

View the full list of winners here.

The best vegan chocolate top-ranked award winners include:

Amano Artisan Chocolate Citrus Mélange À Trois, 55% Dark

Amano Artisan Chocolate Dos Rio, Dominican Republic

Grupo CIMA Dorado Chocopunto by Mabel 62% Grand Cru Coffee

Grupo CIMA Dorado Chocopunto by Mabel 74% with cocoa nibs

Grupo CIMA Dorado Chocopunto by Mabel 62% with coconut

Delysia Chocolatier Hazelnut Orange Blossom Dark Chocolate Bar

7th Heaven Peanut Butter Cups

Delysia Chocolatier Elemental Chocolate Truffle 4pc assortment

Cacaolab Perla 88%

Cacaolab Treasure Blender 70%

See the full list of vegan chocolate winners here.

All results and winners of various award categories, such as Best Taste, Best Ingredient Combinations, Most Unique, Best Texture, and more, can be seen at ArtisanChocolateAwards.com.

