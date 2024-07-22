The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 Best White Chocolate competition, as well as the Top Toffee winners.

Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Best Toffee top-ranked award winners include:

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

Belle Toffee Bourbon Pecan Toffee in Belgian Gold Chocolate

Crafian Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

View the full list of winners here.

The best white chocolate top-ranked award winners include:

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

See the full list of white chocolate winners here.

All results and winners of various award categories, such as Best Taste, Best Ingredient Combinations, Most Unique, Best Texture, and more, can be seen at ArtisanChocolateAwards.com.

Related: Intl. Chocolate Salon reveals chocolate, vegan winners