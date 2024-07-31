Sugar Plum Chocolates is inviting consumers to surprise someone with its Halloween Boo Box, a box of Halloween treats.

The box includes:

Chocolate-covered Halloween pretzels

Chocolate-covered cookies and graham crackers

Caramel popcorn drizzled in chocolate

Chocolate-covered pretzel balls

Gummy spiders

White chocolate ghost lollipop

Caramel popcorn drizzled in chocolate adds a touch of gourmet indulgence, while chocolate-covered pretzel balls offer a salty-sweet experience. The gummy spiders add a playful and spooky twist, and the white chocolate ghost lollipop is a whimsical and tasty centerpiece, per the brand.

All of Sugar Plum’s gourmet treats are handcrafted and made from their bakery and kitchen in Kingston, PA by mother and son team Frann and Neil Edley. As they say, food is the ingredient that binds us together. Sugar Plum's vision has always revolved around being a creative, independent, female-owned business. Their focus is to help make a difference in the lives of people by offering high-quality and safe products that can be used for employee recognition, client appreciation, weddings, and numerous other events that touch consumers' daily lives.

Related: Sugar Plum celebrates Mother's Day with chocolate-covered treats