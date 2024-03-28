For Mother's Day, Sugar Plum is releasing a Happy Mother's Day Chocolate Collection Box. The box is full of luxurious chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies, and more.

The collection includes chocolate-covered pretzels, graham crackers, and sandwich cookies, plus strawberry delights and Linzer cookies filled with raspberry jam.

The Happy Mother’s Day Chocolate Collection Box is completed with an all-time favorite, nonpareils, and a dark chocolate sunflower, and has a suggested retail price of $58.00.