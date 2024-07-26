CandyRific has announced the hiring of Shayne Quinn as executive vice president of sales. Quinn comes to CandyRific with 25 years of candy industry experience. At CandyRific, Quinn is responsible for leading the entire sales organization, as well as its broker network. In his previous positions in the industry, he has managed all classes of trade including food, drug, mass, value, specialty, and broker relationships.

“I am excited to join CandyRific, and for the opportunity to represent the licenses of some of the most well-known brands in the world,” says Quinn. “I look forward to driving sales and distribution of CandyRific’s iconic products.”

Quinn and his wife and daughter reside in the Tampa, Florida area. He enjoys boating and time at the beach.

“We are excited to have Shayne join the team at CandyRific and look forward to his leadership and contributions to CandyRific’s continued growth,” says BJ Ruckriegel, president, CandyRific.

