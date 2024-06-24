Gil Bundy, CEO, Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced that Scott Bieker has joined the company as the executive vice president of sales, North America.

Bieker is a baking industry veteran, having spent the first 20 years of his career in bakery operations before moving into sales. Most recently he served as vice president bakery sales for Corbion after serving as vice president of sales for AMF Bakery Systems. Bieker earned his Bachelor of Science in Bakery Science and Management from Kansas State University.

Founded as a family business in the heart of the North American breadbasket, Bundy Baking Solutions has become a global industry leader supplying many of the world's largest and most successful bakeries. For more than 60 years, Bundy Baking Solutions has served and advanced the baking industry. The Bundy family of companies encompasses some of the world's most-known brands for baking pans, coatings, pan cleaning, release agents, and equipment, including American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, Synova, and Turbel.

Related: Russell T. Bundy, Bundy Baking Solutions patriarch, 1931–2024