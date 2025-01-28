Tarrier Foods, a foodservice supplier since 1978, has announced a comprehensive brand refresh, the launch of its newly designed website, and the completion of a major facility expansion to support the company’s growth trajectory.

The new Tarrier Foods branding reflects the company’s evolution while honoring its rich history. With a modern logo, updated visual identity, and vibrant color palette, the refreshed brand symbolizes Tarrier Foods’ commitment to innovation and excellence in food solutions, the company says.

"The new look captures the essence of who Tarrier Foods is: a family-owned business built on quality, trusted relationships and a sprinkle of fun. Just like the candies, cookies and toppings we’ve been chopping and blending for decades, our refreshed brand is a perfect mix of tradition and innovation," says Shelly Kreml, director of marketing, Tarrier Foods.

The newly launched website, TarrierFoods.com, delivers a streamlined and user-friendly experience. Featuring an enhanced interface, customers can now easily explore Tarrier Foods’ products, capabilities, and company history.

“Since we were founded in 1978, we have always grown successfully by word of mouth. As we continue to grow, we want to make it easier for customers to find us by showcasing our capabilities and solutions that make their job easier,” says Jordan Tarrier, third-generation leader at Tarrier Foods. “Our new website is part of our commitment to staying connected with our customers and is meant to be as seamless to navigate as it is to work with us.

In addition, in response to increasing demand and sustained growth, Tarrier Foods has expanded its facilities with an addition to its headquarters. The new space includes increased office space, more meeting rooms, and larger group spaces, allowing the company to host more customer visits and meet the demand of its growing team.

Since its founding, Tarrier Foods has consistently adapted to the changing needs of its customers, it says. From its early days delivering to co-ops and health food stores to its pivot into candy processing in the 1980s, the company’s innovative spirit continues to drive its success.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Tarrier Foods,” says Tim Tarrier, president. “Our refreshed brand, updated website, and expanded facilities position us to better meet the needs of our clients, while continuing to honor the values that have guided us for nearly 50 years.”

