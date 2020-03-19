Lehi Valley Trading Company expands Delicias Gloria Hispanic snack line with new trail mixes

Company: Lehi Valley Trading Company

Website: www.lehivalley.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Lehi Valley Trading Company, a U.S. privately-owned premier snack food company, is introducing an extension to its Delicias Gloria Hispanic snack line. The three trail mixes feature authentic flavors mixed with snack favorites.

The market for spicy snacks and authentic Hispanic flavors is heating up. According to the Latin American Association, the U.S. Hispanic population is expected to reach 106 million by 2050. Forbes reports the buying power of the country’s Hispanic population has already reached $1.7 trillion and continues to grow.

So what makes Lehi Valley’s new trail mixes and spicy candy unique? Lehi Valley innovates with authentic flavors in mind. Lehi Valley’s own employees, including its innovation team, created some of the recipes. The six new items include: