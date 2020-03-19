Lehi Valley Trading Company expands Delicias Gloria Hispanic snack line with new trail mixes
Company: Lehi Valley Trading Company
Website: www.lehivalley.com
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$6.99
Product Snapshot: Lehi Valley Trading Company, a U.S. privately-owned premier snack food company, is introducing an extension to its Delicias Gloria Hispanic snack line. The three trail mixes feature authentic flavors mixed with snack favorites.
The market for spicy snacks and authentic Hispanic flavors is heating up. According to the Latin American Association, the U.S. Hispanic population is expected to reach 106 million by 2050. Forbes reports the buying power of the country’s Hispanic population has already reached $1.7 trillion and continues to grow.
So what makes Lehi Valley’s new trail mixes and spicy candy unique? Lehi Valley innovates with authentic flavors in mind. Lehi Valley’s own employees, including its innovation team, created some of the recipes. The six new items include:
- Tropical Heat Trail - This sweet heat trail mix is a blend of freshly roasted and seasoned chili lime peanuts and almonds, mixed with crunchy pepitas and sweet and chewy diced pineapple and mango tossed with a hint of chili and lime.
- Mangonada Trail – Inspired by the famous Mexican fruit drink, this spicy sweet trail full of mango is seasoned with Lehi Valley’s own chamoy seasoning blend.
- Spicy Ranch Party Mix – It’s definitely spicy! Full of crunchy, delicious and hot nuts and snack items, including churritos and ranch toasted corn.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.