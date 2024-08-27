Sugar Plum has released a fall beverage in a candy bar with its new Pumpkin Spice Latte Chocolate Bars.

The bars feature a blend of coffee and natural pumpkin spice flavors. Each Sugar Plum recipe is hand-crafted, and the white chocolate, pumpkin, and espresso flavors bring out the best of fall, per the brand. Each order includes four 3.5-oz. Pumpkin Spice Latte Chocolate Bars, and the 4-pack retails for $24.95 on Sugar Plum's website.

All of Sugar Plum’s gourmet treats are made from its bakery and kitchen in Kingston, PA by mother and son team Frann and Neil Edley. Sugar Plum's vision has always revolved around being a creative, independent, female-owned business. Their focus is to help make a difference in the lives of people by offering high quality and safe products that can be used for employee recognition, client appreciation, weddings, and numerous other events that touch consumers' daily lives.

Related: Sugar Plum rereleases Halloween Boo Box