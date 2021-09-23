Company: Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Website: https://thinkproducts.com/en-us/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99 (10-pack)

Product Snapshot: Autumn now tastes even better as think!, the high protein snack brand, has announced its limited-edition seasonal flavors: Pumpkin Spice Latte and Chocolate Peppermint. Packed with premium ingredients, these decadent flavors are a delicious way to enjoy the highly anticipated pumpkin spice flavor of fall and swing into the holiday season with rich chocolate peppermint—each with no more than six grams of sugar. The new think! seasonal flavors are now available on thinkproducts.com and Amazon.

"Demand is high for seasonal flavors and our think! team worked diligently to create these high protein, low sugar offerings that meet lofty taste expectations," said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands. "Our think! Pumpkin Spice Latte tastes like the real thing and our think! Chocolate Peppermint is ready to become a holiday favorite."

think! limited edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars and Chocolate Peppermint Bars offer 10 grams of protein, are gluten-free, and 150 calories. The Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar is filled with a perfect blend of sweet pumpkin flavor and cinnamon while the Chocolate Peppermint Bar features fresh peppermint and rich chocolate.

"The focus of think! is to Stand for Strong and create products that power your body and fuel your life," said Gordon. "These high protein seasonal flavors were designed with this objective and deliver a delicious taste that brings you the portable protein that you need to do what you love stronger—whether it's raking leaves, shopping for the perfect gift, studying for finals or simply making a smarter snacking choice."

think! invites you to try the limited edition, seasonal flavors while they are available and taste for yourself. For nutrition, product and purchase information, click here.



