Krispy Kreme has announced it is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut for three days only, September 20–22.

In celebration of fall’s “official” arrival Sunday, Krispy Kreme is making this a pumpkin spice three‑day weekend by offering Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts by the dozen and individually in‑shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Additionally, customers can receive an Original Glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating shops, limit 2 per customer in‑shop and limit 1 online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website using promocode “BOGO2.”

Krispy Kreme reportedly was among the first brands to fall into Pumpkin Spice Season this year, returning its combo of pumpkin spice items beginning August 12: the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Both are still available at shops.

“People love our Pumpkin Spice Latte and Cake doughnut, but Pumpkin Spice Season is not complete without the incredible Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut. These are the only three days our famous PSOG will be offered, so visit Krispy Kreme this weekend for the ultimate pumpkin spice experience,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts will also star Saturday in New York City at ChainFEST, a food festival/pop-culture experience that celebrates casual cuisine and culture, attracting more than 10,000 food lovers at Randall’s Island Park.

