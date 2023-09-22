Better Brand, the company behind the low-carb, high-fiber Better Bagel line, has introduced a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Better Bagel in time for the fall season.

The new product (the company’s latest entry into the $12 trillion refined carb space, features a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. While the company is best known for the Better Bagel, they also launched the Better Bun and Hawaiian Roll earlier this summer.

Each bagel contains 5 g of net carbs, 25 g of protein, no added sugar, and only plant-based ingredients. The 14.8-ounce package retails for $12.99 and is available at Whole Foods through the end of October.

