With crisp air beginning to appear and talk of goblins and ghouls right around the corner, Unreal Snacks, the brand known for its lower-sugar, candy alternatives, is celebrating Halloween with limited-edition candy bags now available at Target, both in stores and online.

The brand’s origins began on Halloween 13 years ago. Co-founders and brothers Kris and Nicky wanted to enjoy (as many kids do) all of their Halloween candy when their parents explained how much sugar was in everything, so, they took it upon themselves to create a better option!

Now, 13 years later, Unreal has grown into new categories, offers Halloween-themed LTO offerings and has experienced 10x growth in the last 5 years alone.

Unreal's Halloween candy bags offer a healthier twist on classic treats in a festive, Halloween-themed package. The bags include:

