Spirit Halloween is serving up two exclusive costumes—one for adults and one for pups—plus an accessory inspired by Butterfinger, for the 2024 Halloween season. This partnership between North America's largest Halloween retailer and the candy bar brand brings a new twist to trick-or-treating, letting fans celebrate Halloween not only by eating their favorite candy but wearing it, too.

The first officially licensed Butterfinger-inspired costumes are available now, exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com while supplies last. The lineup features:

Butterfinger Candy Bar Costume: Look like a total snack when you roll into the party wearing this three-dimensional jumpsuit featuring the iconic Butterfinger wrapper design. Perfect for Butterfinger lovers looking to bring the crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery treat to life. Available for $39.99.

Butterfinger Dog Costume: No one knows treats like your canine companion. Furry friends big and small can safely get in on the action, too, with an adorable matching candy bar wrapper-inspired costume for pets ready to trick-or-treat in style. Available for $19.99.

Butterfinger Fanny Pack: Got yourself a sweet tooth? You'll love carrying your things in style with this officially licensed Butterfinger Fanny Pack which is sure to make any candy lover smile. Available for $16.99.

For candy lovers whose taste buds are tingling at the sight of these costumes, Spirit Halloween is giving away free Butterfinger bars and collectible trick-or-treat tote bags at participating stores Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15 in celebration of the launch. Fans shopping online will also receive a coupon to enjoy Butterfinger.

"We are ecstatic to build upon our partnership with Butterfinger with a program that highlights our shared commitment to delivering unique and fun experiences for Halloween fans," said Kym Sarkos, executive vice president at Spirit Halloween. "Butterfinger candy bars have always been a highly coveted addition to any trick-or-treat bag, which inspired us to take the love for Butterfinger to the next level with the first-ever official Butterfinger costumes, and we can't wait to see fans dressed up as the legendary candy bar this Halloween."

If things weren't sweet enough, Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger are giving shoppers a chance to take home a $15,000 prize. Fans can enter for a chance to win by providing their email address at checkout in any Spirit Halloween store or by visiting spirithalloween.com/sweeps to submit an online entry, now through November 3 at 11:59 pm ET.

"We're thrilled to be launching the first-ever Butterfinger Halloween costume in partnership with Spirit Halloween," says Neal Finkler, vice president, marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "Butterfinger has been a go-to Halloween candy for decades, and now Butterfinger lovers can take their admiration for the brand to the next level. We look forward to continuing to provide new ways for our fans to celebrate Halloween with us."

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­