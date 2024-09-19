Haribo's Goldbears Wild Berry are back on shelves, and this time, they’re sticking around for good. Following a whirlwind of fan requests after being introduced as a limited-edition product in 2023, the brand announced that the berry-flavored Goldbears have officially joined the permanent Goldbears lineup.

“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive fan feedback that Goldbears Wild Berry was a delicious compliment to their already favorite classic Goldbears, and they wanted to be able to get both in stores,” says Terry Do, brand manager, Haribo of America. “We’re excited to bring Goldbears Wild Berry back for fans and give them this moment of childlike happiness— that’s what drives us."

Goldbears Wild Berry showcases HARIBO fans’ love for tasty, fruity flavors. While maintaining the Goldbears shape and bouncy texture, this variety introduces bursts of berry flavors, including Blueberry, Blackberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, and Raspberry, offering a twist on the classic treat.

“When people ask where our ideas for gummi innovations come from, the answer is simple: our fans,” says Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at Haribo of America. “At Haribo, we’re always listening to the most important voices—the voices of our consumers—to understand what they crave and then deliver the best-tasting, most playful gummies for them to enjoy and share with friends and family.”

Goldbears Wild Berry will join the Haribo roster of fan favorites like Starmix, Twin Snakes, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, and more, and is available now at retailers nationwide.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.