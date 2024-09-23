Butterfinger, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar, is teaming up with PopUp Bagels, the innovators behind the "Not Famous, but Known" bagel and schmear brand, to unveil an exclusive cream cheese spread made with Butterfinger.

"We're always looking for new and creative ways for our fans to enjoy Butterfinger and we're delighted to put a fun spin on breakfast with our PopUp Bagels partnership," says Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "The blend of Butterfinger's iconic crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar mixed with PopUp Bagels schmear is a flavor like no other and we can't wait for everyone to try it."

The limited-edition schmear made with Butterfinger will launch at PopUp Bagels locations beginning Wednesday, September 25 through Tuesday, October 1. However, fans who can't wait to lay a finger on the cream cheese can now pre-order the exclusive offering for pick-up at all PopUp Bagels locations, at PopUpBagels.com.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­