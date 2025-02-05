Kellanova's Cheez-It brand is giving consumers a new way to experience their favorite snack: on their bagels. The brand is teaming up with PopUp Bagels to serve up Cheez-It Original Cream Cheese and Cheez-It Buffalo Wing Butter.

Patrons must act fast to get a taste of these two spreads, available through Tuesday, February 11 at all PopUp Bagel locations.

The spreads are available in two varieties:

Cheez-It Original Schmear: A creamy schmear that blends the made with 100% real cheese flavor of Cheez-It crackers with the richness of classic cream cheese.

Cheez-It Buffalo Wing Butter: Bold, buttery, and packing a spicy kick, this schmear brings together the heat and crunch from Cheez-It Buffalo Wing in a butter schmear.

Consumers can also schedule a pickup here through February 11.

