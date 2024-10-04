Morinaga America Inc., the parent company of chewy candy HI-CHEW, held the groundbreaking ceremony for its second manufacturing facility in Mebane, NC on October 3. This is a significant step in expanding the chewy candy’s presence in the U.S., says the brand.

Initially announced in July, the new facility is set to open in January 2027, significantly increasing the brand’s production capacity to meet the ever-growing demands for HI-CHEW’s fruit-flavored chewlet. Representing Morinaga America Inc.’s ongoing investment in local communities, the new Mebane facility is set to bring over 200 job opportunities to Orange County.

The following brand executives attended the groundbreaking ceremony:

Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc.

Eijiro Ota, president & CEO of Morinaga Japan

Noriyuki Nishikawa, president & CEO of Morinaga America Foods, Inc.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.