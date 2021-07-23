Registration is now open for the virtual Corn Dry Milling Conference on August 24, 2021 and the North American Millers' Association (NAMA) Annual Meeting, to be held October 7-10, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida.

“If you’re involved in the corn milling value chain, you don’t want to miss out on the insights that will be shared at this year’s Corn Dry Milling Conference. By going virtual, we hope to make it easier for first-time attendees to join in,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “And after two years apart, we’re thrilled to reconnect with NAMA milling and associate members in person for the NAMA Annual Meeting this fall in Florida. This event offers unparalleled networking and educational sessions for milling executives.

The Corn Dry Milling Conference is co-sponsored by NAMA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (NCAUR) in Peoria, Illinois. Since 1959 this one-day conference has provided a forum for the entire value chain to share the latest research. This year’s virtual event features a wide range of topics, including sustainability, testing methods, and breeding technologies.

NAMA will host its members and associate members in Boca Raton, Florida for the 2021 Annual Meeting on October 7-10, 2021. The three-day program offers executive-level networking opportunities and educational sessions that will focus on timely topics including the milling workforce of the future, the post-pandemic economic outlook, changing consumer demand, and sustainability. The NAMA Board of Directors, FMD Committee, and Corn and Oat Divisions will also meet during the event.

Click here for details about NAMA’s upcoming events or contact meetings@namamillers.org with any questions.