Döhler, a global producer, marketer, and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Nukoko, which produces cocoa-free "bean-to-bar" chocolate. This partnership will enable both companies to scale Nukoko's fermentation process to an industrial level by 2025. Nukoko’s process transforms fava beans into a sustainable chocolate alternative, addressing issues in the chocolate industry, including rising cocoa prices, environmental, impact and socio-economic concerns surrounding cocoa production.

The collaboration between Döhler and Nukoko marks a major milestone in the evolution of chocolate manufacturing. Nukoko’s cocoa-free chocolate is made possible through its patent-pending fermentation technology, which mimics traditional cocoa fermentation to create chocolate’s characteristic flavors from fava beans. This breakthrough offers a sustainable alternative to conventional chocolate, reducing carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional cocoa-based products.

Rodrigo Hortega de Velasco, representing Döhler Ventures, states: “Nukoko’s technology presents a groundbreaking solution for the food and beverage industry. We are proud to support the scale-up of their cocoa-free chocolate, which aligns with our mission to drive sustainable food innovations.”

Addressing industry challenges with sustainable innovation

As the global cocoa industry faces unprecedented challenges—cocoa prices surged by 89% in 2023 alone, driven by climate change and declining yields—Nukoko’s cocoa-free solution offers a viable and eco-friendly alternative. Cocoa production has long been associated with deforestation, child labor and high carbon emissions, ranking among the top five food sources contributing to CO 2 emissions. Nukoko’s fava bean-based chocolate eliminates these issues by using a domestically grown, nitrogen-fixing crop that promotes soil health and reduces the need for fertilizers.

In addition to its environmental benefits, Nukoko’s chocolate alternative boasts 40% less sugar and higher levels of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, offering a healthier choice for consumers without compromising on taste.

Strategic partnership to scale production and efficiency

With the support of Döhler’s expertise in fermentation scale-up and ingredient systems, Nukoko will transition from pilot-scale production to full industrial-scale batches by 2025. This process will involve producing in 10,000-litre fermentation batches, significantly increasing output while maintaining high efficiency.

Döhler’s deep knowledge in regulatory processes and food safety will also be instrumental as Nukoko approaches its market launch.

Ross Newton, co-founder of Nukoko, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are excited by our collaboration with Döhler, one of the world’s leading fermentation experts. Their support is crucial in helping us achieve industrial-scale production and bring our revolutionary chocolate alternative to market.”

