Döhler is establishing a new customer facing innovation and technology center focusing on taste at the New Jersey Bioscience Center to expand its natural flavor business and to drive continued growth in North America. The facility includes labs for flavor creation and analysis, application development, and sensory testing, enabling further innovation and rapid co-creation to drive continued growth with customers in North America.

Döhler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. Its product portfolio, derived from natural raw materials, is the optimal basis for innovative food & beverage applications which incorporate sensory science, food safety, and a strong food science competence to deliver both multi-sensory experiences and nutritional excellence. The new dedicated facility allows Döhler to leverage its vertical integration to deliver innovations that meet ever-evolving consumers’ needs and will be home for its team of industry experts who have years of experience in natural flavor creation and taste modulation, together with technology and applications experts, delivering food, beverage, and nutrition solutions.

The facility will:

Build on and expand Döhler's existing expertise in flavor creation

Integrate science-led R&D and innovation work with customer co-creation

Fully leverage Döhler's global network, vast product portfolio, and vertical integration in raw materials

Further expand the flavor industry community in New Jersey through numerous job opportunities

“The opening of our new labs is an exciting development in the evolution of our business in North America. Our New Jersey location is at the heart of science- and technology-based food and beverage innovation and creation. We look forward to welcoming creators, innovators and entrepreneurs in our natural taste, nutrition and technology journey.” said Paul Graham, president and CEO of Döhler, the Americas.

Döhler works with its North American customers to deliver integrated solutions in application spaces such as beverages, dairy, plant-based dairy, confectionery, and bakery. Döhler's flavor expertise and understanding of how flavors interact in combination with other ingredients across these applications drives success for its customers. The new facility cements Döhler's coast-to-coast coverage of flavor innovation, building on its recent strategic partnership for joint research with IXORA Taste Sciences Inc., the receptor science-based startup dedicated to the discovery of natural taste modulators, in San Diego, CA.