Candy corn accounts for 84% of all online searches around Halloween candy, according to search intelligence provider Captify.

Butterfinger was the second most searched candy due to a 3.9% increase in searches from 2023 to 2024, the largest year-over-year increase among all candy brands.

Additional findings include:

Consumers' interest in Halloween candy has been steadily rising as Halloween approaches, with a notable spike in early October. Overall searches are up 181% from 2023 to 2024. With Halloween prices at an all-time high, consumers are shopping early to stock up and find the best deals before the rush.

Novelty candy like rock candy and candy corn is leading the trend, up 4.04x, suggesting that consumers are on the lookout for fun, unique, and unexpected treats to enhance their Halloween celebrations.

Licorice candy is also trending, with a 1.60x index, driven by its nostalgic appeal and growing popularity among adults. Many associate licorice with the classic candies of their childhood, making it the comforting choice during the Halloween season.

Searches for Halloween candy have slowly increased since the start of October, peaking so far on October 6 (up 2.0x).

