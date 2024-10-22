Loynds has announced the opening of its brand-new candy test kitchen and packaging machinery showroom located in Blackpool, England. The facility offers an opportunity for confectionery companies to explore, innovate, and refine their products, with full access to a wide range of machinery for demonstration, testing, and training purposes.

“Our test kitchen is designed to serve a variety of needs. Whether you’re looking to develop a new recipe, test production methods, or require training in candy-making techniques, our facility is equipped to help. Companies interested in purchasing our machinery can also see it in action, gaining first-hand experience of its capabilities," the company says.

Located within Loynds’ headquarters, the packaging machine showroom and test kitchen are available for hire to support businesses in creating and perfecting their confectionery products. Loynds offers both small-scale machinery for artisan use and larger equipment for more extensive production needs.

To find out more or to book a visit, contact Loynds at loynds.com, sales@loynds.co.uk, or by phone at +44 (0)1253 882961.

