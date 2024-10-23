CandyRific, LLC and Hilco Sweets have named Alex Guarneri as director of sourcing. In this role, Guarneri will be responsible for overseeing the companies’ sourcing strategies, managing supplier relationships, and ensuring that the procurement processes align with the companies’ goals and values.

“Historically, we have done a great job sourcing and creating excellent relationships with our factories that required many individuals in our companies involved at the same time,” says BJ Ruckriegel, President of CandyRific. “We know the future of CandyRific and Hilco Sweets needs a fully focused team member that oversees all aspects of sourcing daily, and we are looking forward to Alex joining us.”

With over a decade of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, Guarneri previously served with The Bazooka Companies, Inc. as senior manager of new product sourcing and commercialization in New York City. Prior to that, she held positions with Mars and the Frankford Company. Guarneri is a graduate of Drexel University’s Westphal College of Media Arts and Design.

“We are very excited over the experience and energy that we know Alex will bring to this position, taking CandyRific and Hilco Sweets to the next level in our continued growth,” says Lou DiMarco, president of Hilco Sweets.

Frank Puglia, executive vice president, licensing and product development for CandyRific and Hilco Sweets agrees: “Alex’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our supply chain strategies and drive operational excellence.”

