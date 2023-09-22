Damn, Man recently announced its advent calendars for the 2023 holiday, including calendars filled with meat sticks and nuts.



Damn, Man 12 Days of Winter Wonder - Savory Meat Sticks and Nut Medley

Damn, Man introduces the 12 Days of Winter Wonder - Savory Meat Sticks and Nut Medley. Each day presents a new snack surprise of either gourmet nuts or savory meat sticks. With six tins of flavored nuts and six meat sticks ranging from original to spicy, consumers will enjoy a variety of salty and savory snacks, all packaged together in a winter wonderland scene straight from the Alps.

The countdown includes two-ounce tins of Salted Pistachios, Honey Sea Salt Almonds, Salted Walnuts, Butter Cinnamon Pecans, Cranberry Nut Blend, and Lightly Salted Cashews, as well as two Pepper Meat Sticks, two Spicy Meat Sticks, and two Original Meat Sticks. The calendar retails for $49.95 on dmsnacks.com, www.sugar-plum.com, and Amazon.

Damn, Man 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts - A Winter Wonderland Selection

Inspired by après ski rituals, this calendar is the perfect companion for a cozy and indulgent moment after an exhilarating day of skiing. Every day, consumers will unwrap a new nutty surprise.

The calendar includes two-ounce tins of Salted Pistachios, Honey Sea Salt Almonds, Smoked Almonds, Cranberry Nut Blend, Coconut Curry Peanuts, Salted Cashews, Deluxe Mix, Butter Cinnamon Pecans, Sea Salt Walnuts, Salted Corn Nuts, Tap Room Mix, and Fireside Mix. It calendar retails for $49.95 at dmsnacks.com, www.sugar-plum.com, and on Amazon.