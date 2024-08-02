This August, Magnolia Bakery is making back-to-school season even sweeter with a new treat, the latest flavor in its banana pudding cookie line: Oatmeal Raisin.

Packed with chewy oats, cinnamon, and sweet raisins, the soft-baked cookie is a twist on the classic oatmeal raisin favorite, and is made with real butter and bananas.

The cookies come individually wrapped in a convenient multipack, and the suggested retail price is $7.99, with the product being available at Wakefern, Doordash (including Dashmart), Gelson's, and Amazon.

Related: Legendary Magnolia Bakery sets its sights on CPG success