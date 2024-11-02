A Reese’s Cup without peanut butter? It happens—consumers may have seen the viral Reddit post, where one Redditor says she bit into her pack of cups only to find no peanut butter. Every Reese's cup is crafted to perfection, but even perfection can have an off day, its parent company Hershey jokingly says.

Just in time for National Candy Day on November 4, Reese’s is righting this sweet wrong by bringing consumers its peanut butter cup filling at home for the first time ever, with its Reese's Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup Kit.

The LTO kit includes a 10-oz jar of Reese's peanut butter cup filling and a 9-oz. milk chocolate shell for snackers to create their own giant customized cup at home—thus creating their own ideal chocolate to peanut butter ratio.

Consumers can head to shop.hersheys.com today to catch the kit drop, which will be available for $29.99 while supplies last.

