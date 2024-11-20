The Melting Pot, North America’s fondue restaurant, is introducing its latest offering: a range of chocolate fondue collections that make indulgence accessible from the comfort of home. Known for delivering The Perfect Night Out, these collections feature three flavors, each containing the brand's signature chocolate fondue blend, without the need for a fondue pot. The at-home collections can be made on the stove top or in the microwave.

The flavor options include:

“Melting Pot is all about turning moments into memories, but we understand that guests cannot always make it out to our restaurants, so we wanted to bring the craveable fondue experience to them,” says Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot. “Inspired by our Melting Pot restaurant experience, we invite you to enjoy our new chocolate fondue collection. It’s a simple, elegant dessert that can be customized with different kinds of chocolate (dark, milk, white) and a variety of dippable items, making it a timeless favorite. Create a festive atmosphere at home filled with laughter and shared memories with the delightful indulgence of chocolate fondue.”

Consumers can visit meltingpot.com to learn more and order their chocolate fondue bundle. Each collection includes free shipping, and orders are processed Monday through Wednesday, with a delivery timeframe of two business days.

