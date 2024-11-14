Hershey is partnering with Nintendo of America on limited-edition Kit Kat bars and Jolly Rancher gummies packages that can now be found on store shelves nationwide, featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe games. The games are now available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

The new products include:

Kit Kat bar packaging feature family characters from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Daisy, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Elephant Mario.

Jolly Rancher gummies packaging feature iconic characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Donkey Kong.

"Video games and candy both have a way of bringing families together, creating shared moments of joy and laughter," says Michael Conroy, senior manager of OPM at The Hershey Company. "Together with Nintendo of America, we hope to turn ordinary days into cherished memories and invite all families to game with us now—with the new limited-edition Kit Kat bars and Jolly Rancher gummies packages—and all year-round."

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.