In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” from New Line Cinema, Krispy Kreme and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are bringing guests sleigh-loads of delicious fun this holiday season with Krispy Kreme’s first-ever “Elf” Doughnut Collection.

Beginning Nov. 24 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy three new “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and the return of the popular and festive Santa Belly Doughnut, all available in a limited-edition “Elf”-themed dozen box:

New Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

New Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

NEW Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and equipped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody it’s fun and festive spirit,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection.”

Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual “Day of the Dozens” on Dec. 12, offering guests a $1 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.

Doughnut and “Elf” lovers can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, Festive Lights Doughnut and Santa Belly Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. The doughnut assortment is available at participating local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and more. Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering holiday-inspired beverages, including a Sugar Cookie Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen, and a Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate, served hot.