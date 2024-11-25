Toronto, Canada-based Awake Chocolate recently released a Dark Chocolate Variety Pack, offering an array of treats to consumers. The new variety pack features the brand's original Dark Chocolate Bites alongside two new flavors: Salted Almond Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate.

Just like all Awake variety packs, the Dark Chocolate Variety Pack contains 50 individually wrapped bites in a pouch, with every bite-sized serving containing 50 mg of caffeine. The new variety pack is made with only ingredients like Fairtrade chocolate, and contains no artificial colors of flavors.

“The Dark Chocolate Variety Pack has been an exciting one to launch because it aligns so well with the holiday season,” says Adam Deremo, CEO of Awake Chocolate. “We’re hoping the new variety pack will be ideal for stocking stuffers and giving fans the boost they need to get through the holiday season. I’m personally looking forward to seeing how fans respond to the new varieties included in the pack.”

To celebrate the launch, Awake is joining forces with Chef Christian Gill at Spiceology, a spice company in the U.S., to formulate a caffeinated dark chocolate caramel Manhattan, featuring Awake Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate from the variety pack and Spiceology Apple Cinnamon Blend.

The Manhattan recipe is now available upon request, as well as on both awakechocolate.com and spiceology.com. To learn more about Awake Chocolate’s new Dark Chocolate Variety Pack, visit awakechocolate.com, where it is available for purchase now, as well as Amazon.

