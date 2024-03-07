As consumers increasingly seek better, lighter, and more versatile options for their favorite chocolate treats, Loacker, the Italian wafer and confectionery company, has introduced a new on-the-go pack of its bestselling dark chocolate wafers. Designed to be enjoyed on its own or shared with others, the convenient 45 g pack of Loacker Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers is intended to make it easier to indulge in delicious moments at any time of day.

“We believe in the power of intentional indulgence and celebrating the small moments that bring us joy,” says TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. “We are delighted to offer our popular dark chocolate wafers in a convenient format for anyone to enjoy at any time of day, no matter where they are.”

According to the company, whether consumers are celebrating a seasonal holiday, personal milestone, or simply indulging in a delicious bite, Loacker’s new on-the-go pack of dark chocolate wafers is designed to lightly sweeten every occasion. The producer will showcase the item at an outdoor sampling station and in Loacker’s booth (N2217) at Expo West from March 12–16 in Anaheim, CA. Also, the new on-the-go pack will be added to Loacker’s line of Classic Wafers, which is an extension of the brand’s Dark Chocolate Family, including Loacker’s Tortina Dark Chocolate Enrobed Cream Wafers and Quadratini bite-sized wafers.

