This year, TokyoTreat is aiming to make consumers' holidays extra special with the launch of its Christmas-themed snack box, Very Merry Snackmas.

This festive box includes holiday-exclusive Japanese snacks, including Snowy Chocolate Crepe KitKats, Merry Mentaiko Mayo Chips, Winter Wonder Waffle Chips, and more seasonal items.

In addition, TokyoTreat is celebrating the holidays with an exclusive Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion. Until December 2, subscribers can unlock up to $120 in free bonuses with the code "GIFT24.:

12-Month Prepaid Subscription: Receive a Pick-a-Prize Pack with official character merch from Nintendo, One Piece, or Pokémon, plus an $80 gift card.

6-Month Prepaid Subscription: Get Runner-Up Bonus Prizes (1 Random Character Tin + 1 Character Snack) and a $40 gift card.

3-Month Prepaid Subscription: Enjoy a Snack Power-up (1 Random Character Snack).

The company's goal is for its patrons to experience a Japanese Christmas from the comfort of their home while delighting in premium snacks and exclusive goodies.

